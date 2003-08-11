ACME’s Buzz on the brink

Executives at group owner ACME Communications Inc. said they’re pleased with

the performance of The Daily Buzz, the group’s live morning show launched

a year ago. They also may cancel it.

Buzz has improved time-period ratings and revenue. The problem: One-half

of the show’s revenue was derived from two stations in St. Louis and Portland,

Ore., that ACME has sold to Tribune Broadcasting.

ACME hopes to syndicate the show or bring in a partner, perhaps another

station group. Talks are said to be ongoing with several interested parties, but

ACME president Doug Gealy said if he can’t do a deal by early September, it’s

bye-bye Buzz.