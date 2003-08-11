ACME’s Buzz on the brink
Executives at group owner ACME Communications Inc. said they’re pleased with
the performance of The Daily Buzz, the group’s live morning show launched
a year ago. They also may cancel it.
Buzz has improved time-period ratings and revenue. The problem: One-half
of the show’s revenue was derived from two stations in St. Louis and Portland,
Ore., that ACME has sold to Tribune Broadcasting.
ACME hopes to syndicate the show or bring in a partner, perhaps another
station group. Talks are said to be ongoing with several interested parties, but
ACME president Doug Gealy said if he can’t do a deal by early September, it’s
bye-bye Buzz.
