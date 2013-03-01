Acme Vet Gill Named GM at WTOG Tampa
Stan Gill has been named vice president and general manager
of CBS Television Stations-owned WTOG Tampa, a CW affiliate. He starts March 4
after spending 14 years with Acme Communications, most recently as president
and COO.
Gill was also vice president and general manager of Acme's
KWBQ-KASY-TV Albuquerque from 2006 until Acme, liquidating its assets, sold
those to Tamer Media for $17.3 million.
"Stan is an outstanding local station operator who is
extremely well suited to lead WTOG given all the success he has had running
multiple CW stations," said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television
Stations. "We look forward to having him join the talented group of
employees we have at WTOG and oversee the continuing growth of one of the top
CW affiliates in the country."
Gill was VP of sales/process management/Six Sigma for NBC's
owned and operated stations from 1997-99.
He succeeds Laura Caruso at WTOG. She's departing the
station "to pursue other opportunities," according to CBS.
"We are grateful for her leadership and
friendship and we're confident that she will continue to be successful wherever
her career path takes her next," said Dunn.
