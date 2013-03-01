Acme Vet Gill Named GM at WTOG Tampa

Stan Gill has been named vice president and general manager

of CBS Television Stations-owned WTOG Tampa, a CW affiliate. He starts March 4

after spending 14 years with Acme Communications, most recently as president

and COO.





Gill was also vice president and general manager of Acme's

KWBQ-KASY-TV Albuquerque from 2006 until Acme, liquidating its assets, sold

those to Tamer Media for $17.3 million.





"Stan is an outstanding local station operator who is

extremely well suited to lead WTOG given all the success he has had running

multiple CW stations," said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television

Stations. "We look forward to having him join the talented group of

employees we have at WTOG and oversee the continuing growth of one of the top

CW affiliates in the country."





Gill was VP of sales/process management/Six Sigma for NBC's

owned and operated stations from 1997-99.





He succeeds Laura Caruso at WTOG. She's departing the

station "to pursue other opportunities," according to CBS.





"We are grateful for her leadership and

friendship and we're confident that she will continue to be successful wherever

her career path takes her next," said Dunn.