Acme Sells Albuquerque Stations to Viall for $17.3 Million

Acme Communications took another step toward liquidating its

broadcast portfolio, agreeing to sell KWBQ-KRWB-KASY Albuquerque to Tamer Media

for $17.3 million.





Tamer is founded by John S. Viall, Jr., who has 47 years of

experience in the broadcast industry. It's Tamer's first television station

acquisition.





"I am excited about the opportunity to enter broadcast

ownership and to provide a compelling program service to the viewing public in

the Albuquerque-Santa Fe marketplace," said Viall.





KWBQ is a CW affiliate and KRWB is its satellite station. KASY

is a MyNetworkTV affiliate.





Acme said LIN Media, which has a shared services agreement

with Acme, will acquire certain of the stations' non-license assets, which it

will use to continue to provide services in support of the stations'

operations.





CobbCorp. served as adviser to Acme in the deal.





The deal needs regulatory approval, and Acme expects the FCC

to sign off on it by the end of 2012 or early 2013. The agreement is also

subject to approval by Acme's shareholders.





"We are delighted to be in a position to sell our

remaining television stations," said Doug Gealy, Acme's acting CEO.

"This proposed transaction obviously puts us in the final phase of

successfully completing our process of monetizing our assets, with only our

Daily Buzz operation remaining. Upon the completion of this transaction, we

plan to distribute virtually all of our cash to our shareholders."





Gealy said Acme will continue to pursue opportunities to

monetize syndicated morning show Daily

Buzz, which airs in more than 179 TV markets.





In 2010, Acme and Fisher Communications entered into a

licensing and consulting agreement for Daily

Buzz.