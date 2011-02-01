ACME to Sell Knoxville's WBXX to Lockwood Broadcast Group

ACME Communications, Inc. announced Tuesday its agreement to sell WBXX

in Knoxville to the Lockwood Broadcast Group for $5.6 million.

The all-cash transaction, subject to approval by the FCC, is expected to

close by the end of 2011. WBXX is currently affiliated with the CW.

Of the sale, ACME President and CEO Doug Gealy said, "The strategic

monetization of this station reflects our focus on maximizing our assets

to the benefit of our shareholders. Lockwood Broadcast Group acquires a

station with a loyal audience base and a solid local management team.

We thank all of our employees at WBXX for their hard work and dedication

over the years."

In September 2010, ACME announced the sale of CW-affiliated stations

WBDT in Dayton to WBDT Television and WIWB in Green Bay-Appleton to Lin

Television Corporation. The aggregate purchase price of the stations was

$11.5 million.

Those sales are still under review by the FCC and are expected to be approved and completed by June.