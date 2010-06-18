Acme Restructures, Moves Toward Exit Plan

Acme Communications has reorganized its front office and cut

significant station staff a few weeks after announcing a shared services

arrangement with LIN Media in multiple markets. President/COO and

co-founder Doug Gealy will become president and CEO of Acme. Stan Gill,

the vice president and general manager of Acme's KWBQ-KASY duopoly in

Albuquerque-Santa Fe, will become COO while retaining oversight of the

New Mexico pair.

WBDT Dayton VP/General Manager John Hannon moves up to corporate

executive vice president.

The three will oversee all of Acme's

stations and its syndicated program, The Daily Buzz, and manage

the relationship with LIN. All three promotions are effective July 1,

2010.

Acme will significantly pare the rest of its corporate

staff. Effective mid-July 2010, Tom Allen, a co-founder of the company

and its e.v.p. and CFO, will transition into a consulting role, and will

assist Gealy in finding "appropriate exit paths" for the company.

Allen will continue to serve on the Acme board of directors.

Co-founder/Chairman/CEO Jamie Kellner will continue to serve as

chairman.

Acme owns six stations and has been looking to sell for some time.

FisherCommunications announced in April it had entered a licensing andconsulting agreement with Acme regarding The Daily Buzz, with

Fisher VP of Digital Content Troy McGuire overseeing the show. Earlier

this month, LIN announced it would provide operational support for

Acme's stations in Albuquerque, Dayton and Green Bay.

"The recently completed LIN Media and Fisher Communications deals

were important events for the company and will hopefully speed an

orderly exit for Acme," said Gealy. "This reorganization allows the

company to focus on exit strategies while leveraging our best internal

resources on building value for our remaining assets."

Gealy said

Acme will save in excess of $600,000 per year with the personnel cuts.

"Between this restructure and the LIN Media transaction, we will be

terminating a meaningful percentage of our corporate management and,

along with the elimination of our local general managers at our

stations, our station employee base," he said. "Those affected employees

have served the company well, many for over a decade, and we thank them

for their loyal service and wish them the best in their future

endeavors."