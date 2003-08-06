ACME reports 25% 2Q revenue gain
ACME Communications Inc., the WB Television Network station group founded by WB head Jamie
Kellner, said it narrowed its pretax operating loss by 51% to $535,000 on a 25%
revenue gain to $11.5 million in the second quarter.
Commenting on the results, Kellner said, "While second-quarter advertising
demand remained soft, our developing station group was still able to deliver
significant gains in both absolute dollar revenue and market share. Our stations
continue to grow their ratings, and we continue to convert these gains into
top-line growth."
ACME owns nine stations in midsized and smaller markets.
