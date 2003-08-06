ACME reports 25% 2Q revenue gain

ACME Communications Inc., the WB Television Network station group founded by WB head Jamie

Kellner, said it narrowed its pretax operating loss by 51% to $535,000 on a 25%

revenue gain to $11.5 million in the second quarter.

Commenting on the results, Kellner said, "While second-quarter advertising

demand remained soft, our developing station group was still able to deliver

significant gains in both absolute dollar revenue and market share. Our stations

continue to grow their ratings, and we continue to convert these gains into

top-line growth."

ACME owns nine stations in midsized and smaller markets.