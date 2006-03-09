ACME To Carry CW

ACME Communications signed on Thursday to carry The CW network on seven of its TV stations. The stations represent 3% of the country and bring The CW’s total distribution to 60% of the country.

With the deal, ACME becomes the third-largest CW affiliate group, behind Tribune’s 16 CW outlets and CBS’ 11 owned-and-operated stations. The ACME stations involved in the deal are: KWBQ Albuquerque, N.M.; WBXX Knoxville, Tenn.; WBDT Dayton, Ohio; WTVK Ft Myers-Naples, Fla; WIWB Green Bay, Wis.; WBIU Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill.; and WBUW Madison, Wis. All seven stations are currently WB outlets. (ACME also owns a UPN affiliate in Albuquerque.)

“Affiliating our television stations with The CW is an outstanding business opportunity because it immediately enhances the value of our television assets,” ACME President Doug Gealy said in a statement.

Two of ACME’s stations, WBXX and WBDT, are among the top WB affiliates, tying for No.2 in 18-49 ratings in last November’s sweeps.