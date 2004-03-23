ACLU Tells Senate to Scuttle Smut Bill

The American Civil Liberties Union has fired off its letter to the Senate asking members to oppose the indecency bill. It was preparing the letter last week (http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA404681?display=Search+Results&text=aclu) to follow one it sent earlier opposing the House indecency bill, which ultimately passed.

ACLU argues that the legislation is built on the shifting sands of the vague indecency definition, expands content regulation to violence and "authorizes the FCC to act as the censor for what Americans can see on television when children may be in the audience. "Shielding children from violence," the ACLU argues, "ignores reality and ill-prepares them for participation in a world that embraces violence." It is also as difficult to define and regulate as indecency, the ACLU argues, citing violence in classics from King Lear to Saving Private Ryan.

The Association of National Advertisers and the American Association of Advertising Agencies also sent a letter to Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) yesterday reiterating the ad community's opposition to the extension of indecency regulations to violence and asking that the violence amendment be removed. The ANA and AAAA wrote all their Senators last week (

http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/CA404137?display=Search+Results&text=ana

).