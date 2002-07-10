ACLU taking up open-access banner

The American Civil Liberties Union is stepping up its fight to make cable

companies carry competing Internet-service providers on their broadband networks.

The ACLU joins a growing list of new supporters for the idea, including

Amazon.com Inc. and the National Association of Broadcasters.

"We think this may be the key First Amendment issue for the 21st

century," ACLU associate director Barry Steinhardt said.

ACLU officials, along with longtime open-access supporters in the media

advocacy community, met separately Wednesdat with Federal Communications

Commission chairman Michael Powell and Sens. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) and Patrick

Leahy (D-Vt.) to present them with a technical report describing several types

of open- and closed-access cable-broadband architectures.

Without "true" open-access rules, cable companies will block companies from

providing full-length movies and other products that compete directly with

cable's core television business or with retailers that have business

affiliations with cable operators.

"It is particularly important to preserve the Internet as an open medium

given the media consolidation going on," said Jeffrey Chester, president of the

Center for Digital Democracy.

Current multiple-ISP plans offered by cable generally do not allow rival ISPs

to offer novel services, and they carry such a high wholesale price that the carried

providers have a hard time making a profit.

Chester and Steinhardt also said they would pass on to the policymakers

reports of a cable company that threatened to block access to the site of a

major movie studio that wanted to stream theatrical films before they have been

released to cable movie channels.