ACLU May Sue if Smut Bill Passes

American Civil Liberties Union legislative counsel Marv Johnson said the organization has been looking into how and whether to challenge Washington's new content crackdown in court, but it wants to see the final indecency enforcement bill before it decides.

"My role is to stop the bill so we don't have to litigate, but something is going to pass, and we will have to go from there," he said.

Johnson says the Senate bill could come to the floor as early as Wednesday or Thursday of next week, depending on how long the Senate spends on a jobs bill that comes up Monday. The indecency bill is not currently scheduled, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be.

The ACLU has been trying to stop the new legislation in both the House and Senate. Those bills would give the FCC broad new content regulation authority over indecency, profanity and, perhaps, violence.

ACLU sent a letter to the House last week on the eve of the bill'’s passage there, saying it would send "a widening chill into the atmoshpere of free expression protected by the First Amendment." It is preparing a similar letter for the Senate.