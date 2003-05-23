ACLU to FCC: Show us the rule changes

The American Civil Liberties Union Friday joined the chorus of voices calling

on the Federal Communications Commission to make public specific media-ownership

rule changes being proposed prior to the commission's June 2 vote.

Public comment and open hearings are necessary before the FCC can proceed,

the ACLU said.

"Monopolization may well erode the vibrant marketplace of ideas that is so

essential to modern American democracy," said Marvin Johnson, an ACLU

legislative counsel. "If the FCC is going to reduce competition in the industry,

it should at least do so in an open, transparent and public way.

"The elimination

of a diversity of opinions on the airwaves, on the Internet and in print must

not be debated behind closed doors."