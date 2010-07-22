Acklin Named President-Elect/CEO of WQED

WQED Multimedia Pittsburgh Executive VP and COO Deborah L. Acklin was named president-elect and CEO of the multiplatform public broadcaster. She begins September 23 and succeeds George L. Miles.

WQED calls itself the nation's first community-supported public broadcasting station.

"Deborah Acklin has served WQED with loyalty, dignity, passion and dedication since she first came here in 1996," said WQED Board of Directors Richard L. Stover. "We are firmly committed to continued strong leadership and sustainability, and there is no one more qualified to assume this role at WQED than [her]. The board was unanimous in support for her as uniquely qualified to guide us through the next decade and beyond."

Acklin has managed the day-to-day operations and strategies for WQED's three TV channels, two radio stations, interactive online channel and various departments.

A Pittsburgh native, Acklin had been part of the team that developed original programming for the National Geographic Channel, and also worked at KDKA Pittsburgh.