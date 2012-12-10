Ackerman Named Senior VP at CBS Stations

Dan Ackerman, director of sales at KPIX-KBCW San Francisco, has been named senior VP of business strategy and ad innovation at parent CBS Television Stations.

He will report to Jim Sullivan, president of sales for the group, and will be "responsible for working with the sales teams at the group's 29 local stations to collaborate with major clients and agencies on the development of customized advertising solutions that utilize the group's wide range of platforms," said CBS in a statement. "He will focus on the creation of business-to-business sales initiatives that leverage the group's wide range of media assets and production capabilities, and offer product distribution pipelines."

Ackerman spent 11 years at the CBS owned stations.

"As our business continues to grow through the expansion of platforms at our stations and across our CBS Local Media portfolio, we are pleased to add someone with Dan's experience and insights to our executive team," said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations. "We look forward to having him work with our stations and our clients to develop mutually beneficial advertising strategies."

Sullivan called him "one of our most creative executives."