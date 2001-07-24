Ackerley tabs Ackerley as president

Chris Ackerley has been named president of the Seattle-based Ackerley Group, owner/operator of 18 TV stations reaching 6.3% of U.S. households.

Ackerley, son of chairman and CEO Barry Ackerley, had been co-president of the company with Denis Curley. The company said that Chris Ackerley's promotion coincides Curley's retirement, effective Aug. 13, 2001. Curley will continue to serve the company in a consulting role and as a member of the board of directors, the company said.

Chris Ackerley has been on the board since February of 2000.

- Steve McClellan