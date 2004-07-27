An Ace for HD+

Bravo's high-definition channel, Bravo HD+, is giving a home to USA Network's HD coverage of the upcoming U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament.

Bravo HD+ will simulcast USA's prime time coverage during the tournament's first week, which kicks off Aug. 30. After Labor Day, Bravo HD+ will offer all of USA's tournament coverage, which runs through the Sept. 12 women's doubles final.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to begin utilizing our newly acquired Universal programming assets by offering this national championship event in HD," NBC Universal Cable President David Zaslav said in a statement.

In total, there will be 65.5 hours of high-definition tennis from the tournament.

Bravo HD+, offered by Mediacom, Voom, Insight and Cablevision so far, usually programs high-brow Bravo fare like The West Wing and Cirque du Soleil.