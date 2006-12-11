Ace of Cakes Returns

Food Network has renewed series Ace of Cakes for a second season.



The series is hosted by pastry chef Duff Goldman, a 20-something rocker who combines Corcoran training with training in the more guerilla art of graffiti.



His penchant for blowtorches and power saws gives the show an "extreme cakeover" feel that clearly looks to get a younger demo into the tent.



New episodes begin Jan. 18 at 10:30.

