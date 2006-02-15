AccuWeather Uses Anystream for Broadband, Mobile
By Glen Dickson
AccuWeather is relying on technology from streaming company Anystream to distribute video content to Internet and mobile-phone users. This was announced Wednesday by AccuWeather.com Senior Technical Manager Gene Dupler.
AccuWeather is using Anystream’s Agility software, which accepts content from live, tape or digital file sources; pre-processes video to adjust color, size and composition for multi-device playback; encodes video into different streaming formats and data rates; and delivers finished files for distribution to the Web, mobile devices, or IPTV platforms.
"We chose Anystream because it was the only solution that enabled us to cost-effectively automate the process of capturing content, customizing it for various partners and delivering it to these partners in a variety of media formats," said Dupler.
