AccuWeather Uses Anystream for Broadband, Mobile

AccuWeather is relying on technology from streaming company Anystream to distribute video content to Internet and mobile-phone users. This was announced Wednesday by AccuWeather.com Senior Technical Manager Gene Dupler.

AccuWeather is using Anystream’s Agility software, which accepts content from live, tape or digital file sources; pre-processes video to adjust color, size and composition for multi-device playback; encodes video into different streaming formats and data rates; and delivers finished files for distribution to the Web, mobile devices, or IPTV platforms.

"We chose Anystream because it was the only solution that enabled us to cost-effectively automate the process of capturing content, customizing it for various partners and delivering it to these partners in a variety of media formats," said Dupler.