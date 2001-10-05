AccuWeather offers `iSight'
AccuWeather Inc.'s new-media division is offering live, local weather images
for TV stations' Web sites.
The 'iSight' service uses robotic cameras in various cities to provide static
images of real-time weather conditions.
Cameras are currently installed in Buffalo, N.Y.; Chicago; and San Francisco.
The company's forecast for expansion: cameras in the top 10 markets by December
and in a minimum of 75 markets by 2004.
Visitors to affiliated stations' Web sites can pan, tilt and zoom the weather
cameras; electronic-mail images; contribute to photo albums; and view time-lapse
photography for the past 24 hours.
Links to www.AccuWeather.com
forecasting tools, including 15-day forecasts, are also
available.
