AccuWeather offers `iSight'

AccuWeather Inc.'s new-media division is offering live, local weather images

for TV stations' Web sites.

The 'iSight' service uses robotic cameras in various cities to provide static

images of real-time weather conditions.

Cameras are currently installed in Buffalo, N.Y.; Chicago; and San Francisco.

The company's forecast for expansion: cameras in the top 10 markets by December

and in a minimum of 75 markets by 2004.

Visitors to affiliated stations' Web sites can pan, tilt and zoom the weather

cameras; electronic-mail images; contribute to photo albums; and view time-lapse

photography for the past 24 hours.

Links to www.AccuWeather.com

forecasting tools, including 15-day forecasts, are also

available.