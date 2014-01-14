AccuWeather Channel to Launch in Q3

RELATED: Weather Channel Bumped Off DirecTV In Fee Fight

AccuWeather has stepped up the launch announcement for its AccuWeather Channel with the leader in the space, The Weather Channel, clashing with satellite TV operator DirecTV over distribution fees. AccuWeather Channel is slated for a third quarter launch. It will be streamed on AccuWeather.com and is expected to be available on cable and satellite TV.

“The new AccuWeather Channel will be focused on helping people make better decisions in planning to improve life and safety,” AccuWeather said in a statement. “It will provide highly localized and customized forecasts, and will round out AccuWeather's suite of services to the public.”

Some TV stations feature the Local AccuWeather Channel as a localized multicast channel. The AccuWeather Channel is a separate network.

The company said it moved up its announcement “in light of the controversy that has developed between DirecTV and The Weather Channel.”