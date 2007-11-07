ACC’s 2008 Convention: ‘ACCess the Power: Connect. Communicate. Transform.’
The Association of Cable Communicators (the public-relations artists formerly known as the Cable Television Public Affairs Association) came up with the theme for its 2008 convention.
Looking to plug its new ACC acronym, the three-day Washington, D.C., conference was christened "ACCess the Power: Connect. Communicate. Transform."
That power of sessions, speeches and the annual Beacon Awards can be accessed March 30-April 2 at the Mayflower Hotel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.