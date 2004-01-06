Account Turnovers Total $6.1B in 2003

Media account turnover totaled $6.1 billion last year, down 29% from $8.7 billion in 2002, according to MediaAnalysisPlus’s MAP Barometer.

Last year, an average of 11.25 media assignments changed hands each month, below 2002’s monthly average of 13.1.

MAP also said December account turnover totaled $321 million, with 12 advertisers shifting their media assignments. That was down from the $829 million that changed hands in November.

Bank of America, Burger King Corp. and The Coca-Cola Co. were among the largest advertisers to reassign their accounts last year.

MAP’s Barometer tracks media account changes of $10 million or higher.