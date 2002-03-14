Access ruling to spark court, legislative fights

The courts and probably Congress are the likely next stops for the Federal Communications Commission's controversial decision Thursday to continue shielding the cable industry from

Internet-access obligations.

After conducting an 18-month inquiry, the FCC declared that local governments

cannot force cable companies to carry competing Internet-service providers on their high-speed modem

services, nor would the commission exercise its right to impose that obligation

anytime soon.

Specifically, the commission ruled that cable-modem service is an

"information service," which places nearly all oversight of the business in the

hands of the FCC and very little with local regulators. The decision does give

the FCC authority to impose access obligations later if it sees fit, but by a 3-1

vote, the panel decided to continue its hands-off policy.

The commissioners also tentatively concluded that local cable regulators may

not impose franchise fees on cable-modem service, nor impose higher rights-of-way

fees when operators add broadband service over their existing video service.

Finally, the FCC tentatively concluded that it will exercise its authority to

forbear regulation if an earlier federal appeals court's open-access ruling

ultimately is upheld.

"This will make the cable MSO the god of your computer screen," said Harold

Feld, associate director of Media Access Project, which announced that it will take

the FCC to court over the decision.

Equally miffed were local officials, who nevertheless were more circumspect

about fighting another round of court battles over Internet access.

Democratic commissioner Michael Copps and key party brethren on Capitol Hill

complained about the decision, but agency chairman Michael Powell said the

increasing availability of broadband over competing cable, telephone and

satellite platforms eventually will make today's debate seem "quaint and

unimportant."