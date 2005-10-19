Access Ready for Face Lift

Sprucing up for its 10th anniversary, Access Hollywood is unveiling a state-of-the-art new set on Thursday.

Described as "high-tech meets old Hollywood," the two-story, 27-foot-tall set for the NBC Universal Domestic Television newsmag draws influences from the retrofitted interiors of Los Angeles and incorporates tech-savvy materials and electronics.

Says Access Hollywood executive producer Rob Silverstein. "This is going to allow us to do many new things within our show, and it also provides an unbelievable space for one-on-one interviews."