Academy Prepares for "Next TV"

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will present "Next TV: Managing Your Future in the Changing Landscape of Television," Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Television Academy's Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif.

The day-long forum for ATAS members will have media professionals sharing information about how to stay ahead of the curve “in a dynamic environment of social, economic and technological change,” said Kay Bachman Sumner, vice-chair, professional development, for ATAS’ Activities Committee.

Andrew Lippman, senior research scientist, director of the Digital Life Program and co-principal investigator of the communications futures program at MIT, is the keynote speaker. Author Keith Ferrazzi (Never Eat Lunch Alone) will also be on hand to offer networking tips to attendees.

Panel speakers will include reps from MobiTV, Sprint, GoTV Networks, JVC, Canon USA, Yahoo! Media and Entertainment Group, Sony Electronics, 5.1 Production Services and Westlake Audio.