Academy Hosts TV Family Reunion

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will play host to a Boomer TV fan's dream lineup Oct. 12 when it celebrates its 60th anniversary at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in Hollywood.

The celebration will consist of classic and contemporary clips, along with commentary from some of the show's stars.

Lined up up to appear include Valerie Bertinelli (One Day at a Time); Barbara Billingsley (Leave it to Beaver); Steven Bochco (NYPD Blue); Diahann Carroll (Julia); Angela Cartwright (Lost in Space); Mike Connors (Mannix); Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men); Dick Van Dyke (The Dick Van Dyke Show); Jamie Farr (MASH); Dennis Franz (NYPD Blue); Estelle Harris (Seinfeld); Florence Henderson (The Brady Bunch); Penny Johnson Jerald (24); and William Shatner (Boston Legal, Star Trek).

