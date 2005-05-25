Academy Honors Spanish-Language TV
The National Television Academy has named six recipients of its first-ever Spanish-language TV awards.
Each will recieve an honorary Emmy in a June 3 ceremony in San Antonio at the Academy's annual trustees meeting.
And the winners are:
Jorge Ramos, anchor for Noticiero Univision; Maria Celeste-Arrariás, host of Telemundo's Al Rojo vivo; Mario Kreutzberger, host of Univision's Sábado Gigante and member of B&C's Hall of Fame; Telemundo sportscaster Andrés Cantor; Univision President/COO Ray Rodriguezm and Televisa personality Verónica Castro.
