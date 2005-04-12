Academy Boosts Interactive Emmy

The Emmy for interactive TV, now in its fourth year, has gotten an upgrade to first class.

Previously, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences board was required to ratify the choice of an "interactive media peer group" jury, and could chose to award either a plaque or the more prestigious statue.

Starting in 2005, the board has decided, winners will get the coveted golden girl, and the peer group's decision will no longer require the board's approval.

“As audiences increasingly interact with television programming in new and innovative ways, it is important that the Television Academy foster the advancement of new media by recognizing and rewarding outstanding achievement in that arena,” said Brian Seth Hurst, Co-Governor of Television Academy's Interactive Media Peer Group.

Past interactive Emmy winners are DirectTV’s “NFL Sunday Ticket,” ABC’s Celebrity Mole and Showtime’s Virtual Channel.

