Academy Awards probing for new producer

The Academy Awards telecast is getting a new producer this year.

Newly elected Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Frank Pierson said late last week that Gil Cates, who has produced the Oscar telecast for the last ten years, will not be producing this year's ceremonies. Pierson, speaking on E! News Daily, said the Academy is currently searching for a new producer because Cates is too busy working at a Los Angeles theater and producing a film based by on the book A Death in the Family.

- Joe Schlosser