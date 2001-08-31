Academy Awards probing for new producer
The Academy Awards telecast is getting a new producer this year.
Newly elected Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences President Frank Pierson said late last week that Gil Cates, who has produced the Oscar telecast for the last ten years, will not be producing this year's ceremonies. Pierson, speaking on E! News Daily, said the Academy is currently searching for a new producer because Cates is too busy working at a Los Angeles theater and producing a film based by on the book A Death in the Family.
- Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.