ACA Supports TWC's FCC Filing On Fox Retrans Consent Strategy

The American Cable Association, which counts Mediacom among its members, welcomed Time Warner's filing at the FCC supporting the cable operator and taking aim at Fox for its retransmission consent strategy.



"Time Warner Cable's filing demonstrates once again that retransmission consent is broken and continues to represent a regulatory construct that the major networks and local broadcasters abuse to milk as much cash as possible from consumers of multichannel video distributors," said ACA President Matt Polka, "especially smaller cable operators that have no bargaining power whatsoever and are financially destabilized by take-it-or-leave-it offers presented by broadcasters with `must-have' content."



ACA wants the FCC to clarify what it means by its rule requiring good faith bargaining, preferably by finding that "that broadcasters may not pull their signals from a distributor that has a retransmission consent complaint pending before the agency."



In addition to filing a retrans complaint against Sinclair, Mediacom has asked the FCC for emegency relief by preventing Sinclair from pulling its signal while the complaint is being assessed.

