ACA says keep cap on

The American Cable Association Friday seconded comments from Mediacom

Communications Corp. to the Federal Communications Commission opposing raising

the 35 percent audience-reach cap on broadcast-station ownership.

The ACA represents small and midsized cable companies such as Mediacom.

While both said they would prefer a marketplace solution, Mediacom and the

ACA said consolidation has already hurt cable customers in rural areas, with

media giants controlling stations, studios and 30 of the 36 top cable networks

by ad revenue.

That, the two parties said, has produced rising cable rates to pay for

programming (especially sports), price discrimination against rural and small

markets, preferential treatment to direct-broadcast satellite at the expense of

ACA members, diminished diversity of viewpoints and an unbridged digital divide

between urban and rural.

To loosen the cap, they added, would simply magnify those "harmful"

effects.

If the FCC does relax the rules, Mediacom said, it should make any new

station purchases contingent on: uniform programming rates, a la carte options

for more expensive networks, no retransmission-consent option for stations owned

by companies with cable networks, unbundling requirements and disclosure of

rates and terms by affiliated programmers

The FCC is currently conducting a court- and Congress-driven review of its

media-ownership rules with an eye toward justifying or scrapping them. A

decision is expected by "late, late" spring.