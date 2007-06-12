ACA Names New D.C. Advocate
The American Cable Association has tapped a former satellite lobbyist to push for the interests of medium and small-market cable operators in Washington.
Ross Lieberman, formerly head of Congressional and state affairs at Echostar, has joined the Pittsburgh-based association as VP, government affairs. He will be based in D.C. and head up ACA's advocacy on the Hill and at the FCC.
