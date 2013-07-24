ACA, DirecTV, TWC Ask FCC to Block Part of Gannett/Belo Deal

MVPDs large and small asked the FCC on Wednesday to deny the

transfer of the licenses of Belo's KMOV St. Louis; KTVK and KASW, both Phoenix;

and KMSB and KTTU, both Tucson, or at least condition the transfer on

disallowing coordinated carriage negotiations. That is according to a copy of

the just-filed petition.

Those stations are part of Gannett's $2.2 billion (cash and

debt) deal to buy Belo's broadcast holdings.

But because they are in markets where Gannett already owns

stations and could not own more without violating FCC local ownership limits,

Gannett is spinning them off to new owners. Those are Jack Sander, former Belo

group chief, and Ben Tucker, former head of the Fisher station group. But

Gannett is still identifying those stations as part of a new Gannett Super

Group, and plans to get credit from Wall Street by consolidating their

performance into Gannett financial results.

The FCC deadline for filing petitions to deny the deal is July

25. The petitioners are the American Cable Association, which represents

hundreds of smaller and mid-sized operators; DirecTV; and Time Warner Cable

(which joined as an 'informal objector').

"If granted, the Applications would create new virtual

duopolies and facilitate coordinated retransmission consent negotiations in the

St. Louis, Missouri; Phoenix, Arizona; and Tucson, Arizona designated market

areas (DMA's)," the petition says. "As a result, Gannett -- which would

become the fourth-largest owner of television stations nationwide -- would enjoy a

significant increase in negotiating leverage based solely on its aggregation of

market power. The transaction accordingly threatens to drive up retransmission

consent fees (and, in tum, consumer prices) and to increase the risk and

incidence of broadcast programming blackouts in these DMAs.

"If the FCC does approve those transfers, the petitioners

want a condition that Gannett and the assignees of the stations at issue

[Sander and Tucker] refrain from coordinating negotiations for carriage on

behalf of any of their non-commonly owned stations in any of such stations'

markets, whether by engaging in joint carriage negotiations, each appointing

the same agent to negotiate on behalf of each of the stations, negotiating

separate carriage deals but sharing details of each of their carriage

negotiations, sharing any details of their carriage negotiations at any time,

or in any other way colluding in the negotiation of retransmission

consent."

The FCC under chairman Julius Genachowski proposed making

some TV station joint sales agreements attributable under the FCC's local

market caps as part of his proposed ownership changes, but those have yet to be

acted on.

The Belo deal would swell Gannett from 23 stations to a

43-station "super group."

At a Senate Commerce Committee nomination hearing last month

for FCC chair nominee Tom Wheeler, who will likely be chairman by the time the

FCC weighs in on the petition, veteran media consolidation critic Sen. Maria

Cantwell (D-Wash.) brought up the Gannett/Belo deal. She said she saw it as an

effort by Gannett to "use shared services agreements as a way to get

around [FCC local ownership] rules." She said she was very concerned about

the issue.

Wheeler said he understood the seriousness of

the issue, but declined to comment on whether some broadcasters could abuse

shared service agreements to get around the rules. "I am not informed

enough to be explicit on that," he said, "but I am going to be."

"This transaction is entirely consistent with all FCC rules, policies and precedent," Gannett said in a statement, "and will bring substantial benefits to the public."