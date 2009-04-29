ACA D.C. Summit Attendance Up From Last Year

The American Cable Association says attendance at its D.C. summit this week was up from last year.



According to ACA, 286 people attended the conference at the National Harbor complex just outside Washington. That is up from 266 attendess last year. ACA also said 150 companies exhibited, compared to 130 last year.



ACA also tallied the number of meetings its members were able to set up with policymakers (155) as they combined sessions with visits to press the flesh and press their issues, which included positioning themselves for billions in economic stimulus money and pushing for parity in the delivery of TV stations to so-called split markets.



ACA represents over 900 small and medium-sized cable operators.