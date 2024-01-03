ACA Connects Beefs Up D.C. Leadership Team

ACA Connects has named three new members of its leadership team, including staffers from both sides of the political aisle and one longtime top communications executive from the National Association of Broadcasters.

Zamir Ahmed has been named VP of external affairs for the association, which represents midsized and smaller independent broadband and cable providers. Ahmed was most recently VP of communications for NAB. He is a former deputy press secretary for the House Committee on Small Business and began his career as an intern for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

Joining ACAC as VP of public affairs and communications is Olivia Shields. Most recently Fields was the communications director for the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which oversees communications issues in tandem with the Senate Commerce Committee.

Fields is also former communications adviser to former Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) and the House Republican Conference.

Finally, Max Staloff, most recently an attorney in private practice dealing with communications and tech issues, including for trade associations, has moved to the association as VP of regulatory affairs. He will advocate for regulatory policies, including at the FCC, where he was once an attorney. He will work with Brian Hurley, chief regulatory counsel.