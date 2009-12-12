ACA Calls on FCC to Reconsider Must-Carry Rules

The American Cable Association wants the FCC to

consider getting rid of must-carry rules, saying that would help advance

broadband deployment.

Broadcasters are already facing a

spectrum-reclamation push rooted in the FCC's national broadband plan. But ACA,

which is currently battling some broadcasters over retransmission consent

issues, tells the FCC that the government's interest in rollout of high-speed

Internet might also be served by "a comprehensive review of whether the

must-carry rules and regulations still serve the public interest."

In a Dec. 11 letter to FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski, ACA President Matt Polka suggested that since a number of existing

rules are on the table in the broadband review, the must-carry rules should be

there too.

Cable operators have long argued that the

must-carry rules, which require them to carry a broadcast signal if a station

elects not to pursue retransmission consent deals, is a government thumb on the

scale of those negotiations and one that reduces the bandwidth they have

available for other services.

"Such a review [of must-carry] would be

particularly timely now given that an easing or removal of these carriage

obligations would free up bandwidth on cable systems that operators could

re-purpose for broadband," Polka argues. "Using the DOCSIS 3.0 standard, cable

operators could offer Internet speeds as fast as 100 Mbps with minimal upgrades

to their existing plants through a process called channel bonding. However,

channel bonding requires a minimum of four analog channels to be set aside for

broadband service, which is approximately the number of stations in a television

market that cable systems carry pursuant to the must-carry

rules."

ACA's letter came as National Association of Broadcasters urged stations to take

to the airwaves to portray the broadband plan's potential designs on their

spectrum as a direct assault on free over-the-air TV.