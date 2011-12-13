Abud Named Telemundo Station Group President

Manuel Abud, KXTX Dallas president and general manager, has been named president of the Telemundo Station Group. His tenure starts Jan. 1 and he succeeds Ronald Gordon, who was named chairman of ZGS Communications, Telemundo's largest group of affiliates.

Telemundo says Gordon will work closely with the network to "grow and strengthen the company's affiliate relations strategy."

Abud will have oversight of the 15 owned Telemundo stations located within the United States and Puerto Rico.

"Manuel is an accomplished media executive and has been a vital part of our success for many years," said Emilio Romano, president, Telemundo Media. "His impressive track record at Telemundo, together with his strong operational skills and deep management expertise, make him the ideal candidate to continue the great work Ron has done at our stations."

Gordon joined Telemundo in 2009 as president of the station group.