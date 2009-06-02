Absolut Signs On As IFC, Sundance Channel Sponsor

Absolut Vodka has signed on with IFC and Sundance Channel as an exclusive advertising partner of Gay Pride Month for June. It marks the first time the networks have worked with a single sponsor for a themed month of programming.

The centerpiece of the multi-platform partnership is a short-form series produced by the two networks for Absolut called I'm Coming Out, one-minute vignettes that highlight "coming out" stories. The vignettes are airing across both networks and will be made available online. Absolut is also sponsoring branded tags that will air during programming, featuring lines such as "Closets are for Clothes."

For Sundance, Absolute is sponsoring weekly blocks of documentary films and series with gay pride themes that will air Mondays from noon to midnight. The company will also sponsor the Saturday night double feature of gay pride films.

On IFC, the Friday night double feature "OUT at the Movies," is being sponsored by Absolut.

"Absolut is a trusted brand that has long supported initiatives in the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender community," said Kim Gabelmann, senior V.P. of branded entertainment and partnerships. "We are proud to make them our very first on-air presenting sponsor of our Pride Month programming across both channels."

Both IFC and Sundance Channel are operated by Rainbow Media.