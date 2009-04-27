Abrutyn Named Head of IMG Global Consulting

Filed at 11:20 a.m. EST on Apr. 28, 2009

David Abrutyn, a ten year veteran at IMG, has been named managing director, SVP and head of IMG Global Consulting. Abrutyn was most recently SVP of IMG's U.S. Consulting business.

"David has been a driving force behind the rise of IMG Consulting to the No.1 consulting business in the world today," said George Pyne, president of IMG's sports and entertainment business, in a statement. "I am very pleased to have him in this important leadership role as head of one of IMG's core businesses."

During his time at IMG, Abrutyn has managed client business for AT&T Broadband/Comcast, Harrah's Entertainment/World Series of Poker and Verizon, among others. He has worked with teams and league offices from the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, Nascar, NCAA, Olympics, and FIFA.

Before coming to IMG he worked at the NHL managing relationships with major sponsors. He also worked as associate publisher and director of marketing for The Sports Business Daily and in corporate sales and marketing for the NHL's Washington Capitals.