Abrego, Corwin to Lead Shine-Endemol North America Branch

Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin have been tapped to head the North American division of the new venture formed by the merger of Shine Group, Endemol and Core Media. As North America cochairmen and coCEOs, the two executives will report to Tim Hincks, who Monday was named president of the new venture.

Abrego and Corwin previously served as coCEOs of Endemol North America under Hincks. They take over responsibility for the combined company's North American operations at the same time that Rich Ross leaves his post as Shine America CEO to become president of Discovery Channel.

“Cris and Charlie are exceptionally creative entrepreneurs and leaders who are tremendously respected by the creative community, partners, and colleagues alike,” said Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of the combined company, and Hincks in a statement. “Together with Peter we couldn’t ask for stronger executives to spearhead the venture’s US operations into a new phase of creativity and growth.”

Abrego and Corwin were placed in charge of Endemol North America in 2013. Abrego had previously served as CEO of reality television producer 51 Minds. Corwin had been cofounder and CEO of production company Original Media.

Shine parent company 21st Century Fox and Endemol and Core parent company Apollo Management Group finalized plans Oct. 10 to combine the international content companies under one roof. Regulatory approval for the new joint venture is pending.