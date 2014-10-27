Hincks Tapped to Lead Shine-Endemol-Core

Tim Hincks has been named president of the new venture formed by the merger of Shine Group, Endemol and Core Media, the company announced Monday. Hincks will be based in London and report to CEO Sophie Turner Laing.

“This new joint venture will establish one of the world’s most exciting, diverse and dynamic businesses for creative talent,” Hincks said. “It will be a place that gives the best people in our industry the freedom to pursue new ideas that they believe in and to take creative risks to realize their ambitions on a global scale. I’m thrilled to be working with Sophie, and with the brilliant teams at Shine, CORE and Endemol, each of whom have made these great companies what they are today.”

Shine parent company 21st Century Fox and Endemol and Core parent Apollo Global Management finalized plans to combine the content and distribution companies under Laing's leadership Oct. 10. The deal saw the departure of non-executive chairman Elisabeth Murdoch from Shine.

Hincks was named president of Endemol Group, covering the company's operations in the U.S. and U.K., in 2012, following a four-year stint as CEO of Endemol U.K. He first joined Endemol in 1999, having spent the previous decade developing nonfiction programming for the BBC.

Completion of the merger is still subject to regulatory approval.