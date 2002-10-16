Abrams, Woodruff, Zirinsky saluted
Noted media attorney Floyd Abrams, Cable News Network anchor Judy Woodruff and Susan
Zirinsky, longtime executive producer of CBS' 48 Hours, will be honored
in March by the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation at its 13th annual
First Amendment Awards Dinner. Abrams, whose past and present client list is a
who's who of media companies, will receive the RTNDF's "First Amendment
Leadership Award."
Veteran Washington broadcaster Woodruff will receive the "Leonard Zeidenberg
First Amendment Award," named for the late Broadcasting & Cable
Washington correspondent.
Zirinsky will receive the "First Amendment Service Award."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.