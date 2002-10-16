Abrams, Woodruff, Zirinsky saluted

Noted media attorney Floyd Abrams, Cable News Network anchor Judy Woodruff and Susan

Zirinsky, longtime executive producer of CBS' 48 Hours, will be honored

in March by the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation at its 13th annual

First Amendment Awards Dinner. Abrams, whose past and present client list is a

who's who of media companies, will receive the RTNDF's "First Amendment

Leadership Award."

Veteran Washington broadcaster Woodruff will receive the "Leonard Zeidenberg

First Amendment Award," named for the late Broadcasting & Cable

Washington correspondent.

Zirinsky will receive the "First Amendment Service Award."