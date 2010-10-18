Abrams Resigns at Tribune

Tribune Chief Innovation Officer Lee Abrams resigned late last week following a racy email he'd sent companywide earlier in the week.

Abrams was known for issuing off the cuff email observations about the media internally, and the one that doomed him included links to news parodies. One featured nudity and profane language.

The email followed a page one New York Times article detailing the loose corporate atmosphere within Tribune, which was depicted as outright sexist on occasion. Abrams apologized for the email Wednesday and had been put on unpaid leave.

CEO Randy Michaels said the satire was "in extremely bad taste."

Tribune did not comment on Abrams' departure on short notice.

The company entered bankruptcy protection in December 2008.