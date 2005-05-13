Abrams: Garner Pregnancy Will Impact Alias

In an interview set to air today on the syndicated entertainment magazine Access Hollywood, Alias creator J.J. Abrams acknowledges that star Jennifer Garner's pregnancy will impact shooting in the series’ fifth season.

He adds, "But I think we have overcome a lot of other issues and things.I think the show will be a little bit different because of it.”

Asked how he plans to address her growing belly, he quips that he’ll make everyone on the show “a pregnant person."

Garner will likely have to take it easy when it comes to physically demanding scenes this season, according to Abrams. He says, "Kickboxing is probably out.”