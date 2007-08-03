Abraham Upped At Bravo

Cori Abraham, director of development and production for Bravo, has been named VP.

Abraham joined the NBC Universal cable net in April 2004, developing shows including Kathy Griffin: My Life On the D-List, Work Out and Top Design, as well as its Funny Girl series of stand-up specials with Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg and Caroline Rhea, among others.

Her resume also includes development posts at VH1, Comedy Central and FX.