Above It All for 20 Years

Entertainment soars thousands of miles above Earth, then down into your living room. The skies are filled with satellites beaming television programming around the world, and more than two dozen of them belong to PanAmSat. This special supplement commemorates PanAmSat's 20th year of beaming programming from soccer to sitcoms to high-definition documentaries, reaching viewers in the U.S. and everywhere else.

Now headed by Joseph Wright, PanAmSat has become a leader in the satellite business as it enters a new phase. Today, instead of putting more and more birds in the sky, the company is busy upgrading its existing fleet in order to keep pace with rapidly changing technology. On the pages that follow, read about PanAmSat's feisty past, solid present and challenging future.