Abernethy, O'Shaughnessy Receive Mt. Saint Mary College Honors

Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy will give the Commencement address at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh, N.Y. The school will also award an honorary degree to William O'Shaughnessy, president of WVIP and WVOX New Rochelle (N.Y.).

Abernethy oversees 27 stations in the country's biggest TV markets and led the team that launched MyNetworkTV. He previously served as executive V.P. of Fox News and spearheaded the launch of Fox News Radio, which reached more than 500 stations around the country. He lives north of Newburgh in Kingston, N.Y.

O'Shaughnessy is a Westchester County native, having grown up in Mount Kisco, N.Y. A veteran of broadcasting for more than 40 years, he became general manager of WVOX in 1965 and bought the station, along with WVIP, three years later. A staunch protector of broadcaster's rights, O'Shaughnessy was among the first inductees into the New York State Broadcaster Hall of Fame in 2005. He has published three anthologies of interviews and editorials and is a past president of the New York State Broadcasters Association and past chairman of public affairs for NAB in Washington.

The Commencement ceremony takes place May 16 at 1 p.m. on Kaplan Field in the Hudson Valley.