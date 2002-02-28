Abernathy urges restrained indecency enforcement

Commissioner Kathleen Abernathy said Wednesday that the Federal

Communications Commission should tread lightly when carrying out its statutory

obligation to punish indecent broadcasts.

'I will not shy away from our responsibility in this area,' she said in a

speech to First Amendment think tank The Media Institute.

But, she added, 'can I, as a commissioner, go beyond this mandate to censor

material I personally find offensive or tasteless? Would I want to set a

precedent for future commissioners to impose their likes and dislikes on the

public? The answer is clearly no.'

When dealing with fine-line cases, she said, the FCC should consider market

factors such as audience ratings to determine whether a broadcast is indecent by

community standards.

This approach, she added, would have allowed the commission to avoid having

to rescind a fine levied against Colorado stations for airing an edited version

of Grammy Award-winning Eminem's 'The Real Slim Shady.'

'I would be troubled if the FCC began to substitute its judgment for that of

broadcasters and their communities,' Abernathy said.

Parents concerned about what children are exposed to can turn the dial or use

the V-chip, she said, adding that digital cable and TV program guides will offer

additional protections.