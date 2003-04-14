Abernathy: No go on ownership status quo

Supporters of today's media-ownership limits can't expect the Federal

Communications Commission to maintain the status quo, commissioner Kathleen

Abernathy said at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York Monday, adding, "That really

isn't an option."

Unless the FCC updates its rules to account for the proliferation of media

voices, the courts "will most certainly" vacate them, she said.

She didn't reveal many specifics, but she indicated an inclination to relax

restrictions on TV duopolies and cross-ownership of newspapers and broadcast

outlets in the same market.

Evidence indicates that doing so would increase the amount of local news

produced in a market, she said.