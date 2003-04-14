Abernathy: No go on ownership status quo
Supporters of today's media-ownership limits can't expect the Federal
Communications Commission to maintain the status quo, commissioner Kathleen
Abernathy said at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York Monday, adding, "That really
isn't an option."
Unless the FCC updates its rules to account for the proliferation of media
voices, the courts "will most certainly" vacate them, she said.
She didn't reveal many specifics, but she indicated an inclination to relax
restrictions on TV duopolies and cross-ownership of newspapers and broadcast
outlets in the same market.
Evidence indicates that doing so would increase the amount of local news
produced in a market, she said.
