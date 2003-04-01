Abernathy is minding the kids

Federal Communications Commission member Kathleen Abernathy wants to make

it easier both for parents to find kid-friendly TV fare and to file complaints

against objectionable programming.

She is teaming up with the Consumer and Government

Affairs Bureau to create a "Parents Page" on the FCC Web site (www.fcc.gov

) to help educate parents about children's

television.

The page, which will be up and running in a couple of weeks, stemmed from

meetings with broadcasters about their educational-TV requirements.

It will provide information on those requirements, the V-chip and other

blocking technology, the ratings system, what indecency rules prohibit and how

to file an indecency complaint.

It will also link to information on family-friendly programming on any

station "willing to coordinate with us," she said.

Abernathy announced the initiative at the Cable Television Public Affairs

Association forum in Washington, D.C., where she praised her audience for their role

in giving viewers the tools to make informed programming choices.

When asked by a reporter whether she supported either the creation of a

broadcast family hour or family-friendly cable-programming tiers, as have been

suggested by commissioner Kevin Martin, she said she "had no problems" with a

family hour if the industry decided to create one and would even encourage it,

though she wasn't sure that the traditional model still fit.

She also said she liked the idea of family-friendly cable tiers, although she

wasn't sure how the economics would work.

In either case, she added, she did not plan to use the FCC's bully pulpit, as

Martin has, to pressure the industry.

Instead, Abernathy favors having family-friendly

programming available "virtually on demand" -- made possible by a multichannel

world -- and giving parents the tools to help their children find

it.