Abernathy Joins Akin Gump

Former Republican FCC Commissioner Kathleen Quinn Abernathy has joined law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as a partner, effective March 29.

Not surprisingly, she will be in the communications and information technology practice.

Before joining the FCC in 2001, she was a VP, public policy, at the Broadband Office Communications; VP, regulatory affairs, at US West; and VP, regulatory affairs, at Airtouch.

Abernathy's ears should have been burning last week. When, during his Senate Commerce Committee, the potential fifth commissioner, Robert McDowell, was talking about the possibility of having to recuse himself given his most recent job as a telcom lobbyist, twice pointed out that another commissioner--he did not name names--had come directly from the private sector to the commission without having to recuse themselves more than a couple of times.